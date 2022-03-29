Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against using the State House as an arena for dividing Kenyans ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Speaking in Kwale County yesterday, Ruto urged the Head of State to instead use the office of the president as a unifying factor

“Please President; you are the leader of all Kenyans. Do not allow the State House to be the theatre of planting seeds of the division of the people of Kenya along the tribal lines…along the ethnic line.”

“… my friend (President Uhuru Kenyatta), do not allow State House, the Office of the President, to be the arena where falsehood, where propaganda, where ethnicity is being propagated against me as your deputy,” William Ruto said.

At the same time, the DP refuted claims that he wanted to overthrow Uhuru as alleged by the president.

The UDA presidential flag bearer further warned the Head of State against using the State House as a field of planting the seeds of hatred that will divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

“Please don’t allow the State House to be used as an avenue for propaganda to spread the falsehood that we were involved in anything with Kitendawili (Raila) to impeach you or to bring down your government. Nothing of that nature, nothing and you know it President that nothing like that happened,” Ruto said.

