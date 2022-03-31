Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has called out Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, who is her baby daddy after he allegedly sent his girlfriend to beat her up during her birthday party.

Saumu was celebrating her birthday at a city club on Wednesday night (March 30th) when Senator Anwar’s current girlfriend, Aeedah Bambi, stormed into the club in the company of her friends and beat her up.

Saumu claims Senator Anwar sponsored the attack.

“Anwar shame on you!!! Sending your woman and her friends to beat me up on my birthday, leave me in peace,” she wrote and showed her bloodied hand.

Saumu announced in February 2021 that she had parted ways with Loitiptip after he brutally assaulted her.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Saumu detailed how the Lamu senator nearly killed her.

She posted a photo showing her swollen face as a result of the assault.

“These are things he did to me. He almost killed me, I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” she wrote.

