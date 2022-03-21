Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support, and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of Shop Operations Assistant, in our Shop Operation Department. As a Shop Operations Assistant, your roll will entail;

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for SOP store sales and profits

Maintaining a good relationship with vendors by maintaining competitive prices and stock

Provide exceptional customer service and resolve customer

Communicate, execute, and manage e-marketing plans in cooperation with another team

Use different e-marketing channels such as social media (Facebook/Twitter) and search engine

Assisting process daily orders and after-sale

Manage store operational issues, including joining into a campaign, physical inventories, price changes,

Verification of vendor payment

WHO ARE YOU?

Required Skills and Competencies:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in any related

Relevant experience in purchasing and resource development is preferred

Highly motivated, entrepreneurial, self-starter

Proactive and a strong sense of responsibility and ability to work independently

Organized with an ability to work under pressure

A proven record of effective acquisition of customers

Stakeholder and relationship management

Data analysis skills

Creative, analytical, able to find simple solutions to complex problems

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal

How To Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com. clearly stating the subject heading “SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT” by 21st March 2022. Kindly also state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.