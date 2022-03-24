Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the US, Cosmos Choy, is trending after he posted a video attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina.
Cosmos, who is part of those who received Ruto during his recent tour in the United States of America, hurled unprintable insults to the President’s mother.
Majority of Netizens have condemned him after the video went viral and called for his arrest once he lands in the country.
Cosmos works as a truck driver in the US and he reportedly dropped out of school in Class 8.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
