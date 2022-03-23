Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 March 2022 – A lady from Kenyatta University has made shocking confessions on how she sells her body at night to get extra money to survive in the city.

In a Twitter thread posted by famous chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka, the lady, who is identified as Ann, narrated how she hawks her flesh in Githurai 44.

She went ahead and revealed that at times, she sells her body for as low as 50 bob.

She even sleeps with some of the men without protection for 500 bob.

According to Ann, some of her clients are officers from the nearby Kahawa Barracks.

Here’s a thread posted on Twitter by Bevalyne Kwamboka, narrating how the Kenyatta University student lady plies her trade.

