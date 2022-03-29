Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Days after Deputy President William Ruto brokered a deal between former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and the sitting Senator Cleophas Malala that saw the ‘bullfighter’ drop out of the gubernatorial race in favor of Malala, it is now emerging that not only might Khalwale have been coerced into making the decision, but also Raila Odinga’s ODM may have influenced Khalwale’s decision.

According to political commentator Hesbon Owila, Khalwale strategically retreated after receiving information that the ground had shifted to ODM.

He argued Khalwale was probably informed that the numbers coming in were in favor of Ferdinand Barasa who will carry the ODM party’s ticket in August. Seeing this, he decided to take his chances with the much safer Senate seat and tossed Cleophas Malala to the uncertain gubernatorial seat.

Last week, Khalwale confirmed that he had dropped his bid in favor of Malala and said he will now focus on national politics.

“After intensive consultations, soul searching, reading from the script of Michael Kijana Wamalwa & in keeping with my iconic mantra of decisive leadership, I’ve today happily opted to return to National politics leaving Malala to steer Kakamega County,” he wrote on Facebook.

Malala was full of gratitude to Khalwale for ceding ground for him.

Deputy President William Ruto praised both men for agreeing to work together ahead of the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.