Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua’s bodyguard is nursing minor injuries after she was beaten up by goons allied to Azimio La Umoja Movement.

According to Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi‘s bodyguard, Samson Ogaja, the incident happened at Bomani Grounds in Mumias on Sunday when Raila was campaigning for his presidential bid in August.

Ogaja said he saw goons trying to snatch a gun from Martha Karua’s female bodyguard and he intervened.

Ogaja said he was beaten badly by the goons who left him bleeding but luckily, he rescued the bodyguard who had already panicked.

“I was protecting the female bodyguard, only for them to descend on me with blows and rungus,” Mr. Ogaja said.

Ogaja said he was saved by Etenje Ward MCA aspirant Bernard Osore Shiracko alias “Kijana Mdogo”, who, with the help of his supporters, put him in his car and sped away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST