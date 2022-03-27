Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula may not be happy in Kenya Kwanza after all.

This is after ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s close ally Junet Mohammed claimed that the Ford Kenya leader has been making night calls to Baba intending to shift camps.

Speaking in Busia during the Azimio rally, Junet claimed that Wetangula was unhappy in the Kenya Kwanza alliance and that he has been pestering Raila every night with calls to complain about Ruto.

But, Junet told Wetangula to stop bothering Raila because he has a lot of things to do rather than listen to his whining every night, otherwise, he should come back to Azimio if he finds things tough in Kenya Kwanza.

“Nataka kuambia Senator Wetang’ula wacha kupiga simu usiku. Kama jua imekuwa kali huko rudi kwa baba haraka sana,” Junet said.

This comes even as Wetangula was forced to dismiss reports that he is about to dump William Ruto and link up with former allies Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in Azimio la Umoja led by Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since Thursday, there were speculations on social media platforms that the Kenya Kwanza co-principal was rejoining Raila.

“I have had a busy moment at Ford Kenya party Headquarters receiving, advising, and encouraging our candidates in preparation for party primaries. Kenya Kwanza is the valid dream and hope for Kenya under the leadership of Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi,” Wetangula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.