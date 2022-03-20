Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 20 March 2022 – A lady was abducted by unknown people near Kenyatta University on Saturday night and bundled into a Probox.

Scary videos widely shared online showed the Probox speeding along the busy Thika Superhighway as the abducted lady desperately cried for help.

She attempted to jump out of the vehicle whose registration number was captured by some motorists who witnessed the kidnapping incident.

“This car with registration number KBJ 835Z has just picked up a lady pale KU and drove off. It doesn’t look good, the lady is screaming and the car is speeding. Share this video widely and save a daughter,” a concerned Kenyan tweeted and tagged DCI.

Watch videos of the shocking incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.