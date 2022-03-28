Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has explained why she dances during Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies across the country.

Omanga, who is a close ally of Ruto, first admitted that she’s been getting a lot of messages in her inbox from different people asking about her love for dancing.

The senator, in her explanation, said she constantly dances since it is her love and interest, and she takes any opportunity she gets to show off her abilities.

Senator Omanga also stated that she is not ready to give up dancing anytime soon and that if she is elected president in the future, she will continue to dance in public.

“I love to dance and will be even dancing to Kenyans if I become Kenya’s president,” Omanga stated.

