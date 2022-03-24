Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, is accused of causing the death of a young man during a campaign trail.

Malala’s speeding motorcade reportedly knocked Simon Odera at Sabatia and left him to bleed to death.

He would have survived if Malala and his entourage took him to the hospital.

However, they shamelessly sped off after causing the fatal accident, which claimed the life of the middle-aged man.

The sad news of Odera’s death was shared by a popular Facebook blogger, who hopes his family will get justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.