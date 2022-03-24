Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has warned ODM Leader Raila Odinga to push the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to destroy the controversial 2017 servers before the August election or else he will cry in the toilet.

According to the Senator, ignoring the 2017 mess will haunt the country and cause loss and pain to the Azimio la Umoja.

He said the servers should be destroyed to guarantee free and fair elections.

He noted that elections in Kenya are not won during the voting exercise but during the transmission of the results.

“We have remained ignorant for way too long!!!!! This IEBC server issue unless it’s dealt with NOW will make us cry again!

“Ask Davis Chirchir elections are not determined by voting but rather transmission …. Now let’s get to work and destroy ALL old IEBC servers,” he said.

The 2017 election servers sparked controversy during the hearing of the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The IEBC was instructed to open the servers for verification of results but failed to do so, with Wafula Chebukati saying those managing the servers were out of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.