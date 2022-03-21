Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Friday played host to President Uhuru Kenyatta where they had dinner at his residence.

Uhuru visited Kalonzo to thank him for his selfless decision to shelve his presidential ambition and support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The meeting lasted for five hours was also attended by Kenya African National Union (KANU) Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

According to sources, Uhuru went to clear the air and end any misunderstanding within the grand coalition following Kalonzo’s confusing utterances after signing a pact with Azimio.

In an interview leading to the meeting, the Wiper Party leader affirmed that his agreement with Raila was solid, adding that he was ready to serve as the ODM leader’s running mate in the August polls.

“Have you ever heard of unconditional love? That is what God gave us. I announced to the whole world from Jacaranda, Raila Odinga tosha mara ya tatu (Raila Odinga is enough for the third time).

“If however, my brother (Raila), in consultation with other friends, decides that I would deputise him, I would gladly do so because we have a lot of unfinished business,” he stated.

His affirmations come in the backdrop of demands by his allies who argued that they would not settle for anything short of a running mate position.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo noted that Kalonzo had taken the high road despite a 2017 agreement between the duo that Raila would support Kalonzo’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

His sentiments were corroborated by Makueni MP Dan Maanzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST