Monday, March 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is now a worried man ahead of the August polls.

This follows Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s comment on the appointment of Mr. Marjan Hussein, as the new CEO of the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during an interview, Raila said that it was too early to assert whether he would have confidence in the electoral body.

“You need to understand that IEBC only appointed its chief executive officer last week, same to the deputy CEO and important heads of various departments.”

“So, it is too soon to say whether or not one has confidence in it. That is why I am talking about a work in progress,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister also maintained that the IEBC needed to cultivate confidence among Kenyans and assure them of a free and fair election on August 9.

His remarks come after IEBC appointed Mr. Hussein as the new CEO of the electoral body.

IEBC’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said that Hussein was found to be the most suitable candidate from 5 shortlisted applicants.

“Marjan Hussein Marjan emerged top as the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position, the Commission congratulates him on his new appointment,” he stated.

Marjan replaces Ezra Chiloba who was IEBC’s CEO during the disputed 2017 polls.

Raila’s political arch-rival, Deputy President William Ruto, who won the 2017 polls alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, previously claimed that there was a plan to rig the upcoming polls.

