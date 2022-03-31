Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is among the lawyers who commented on social media after Supreme Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) illegal and unconstitutional.

In a tweet, Mutahi, who was among those supporting BBI showed his legal incompetence after failing to interpret what the Supreme Court Judges said when they read their final judgment.

Without knowing that the Judges had declared that BBI is unconstitutional, Mutahi went on to say that the Judges said the ‘reggae is back’.

“SUMMARY of #BBIFinalVerdict. Reggae is BACK. Its main impediment was the Doctrine of Basic Structure. All seven judges THREW it out. All the other ISSUES, in this case, are nothing but legal MUSINGS,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi has been bragging that he has a Ph.D. in law but based on his argument, he is not better than a street lawyer.

