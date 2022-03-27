Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was left speechless yesterday after angry Kirinyaga residents booed and heckled Tanga Tanga leaders to the utter shock of many.

Led by area Governor Anne Waiguru, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and his Mathira counterpart, Rigathi Gachagua, the Tanga Tanga leaders were forced to cut short their speeches and run for safety after they came face-to-face with reality on the ground.

The leaders were booed and heckled as the charged crowd called them thieves and looters leaving them badly embarrassed.

According to Kirinyaga residents, Waiguru and her ilk have looted money meant for bursary and development.

They vowed to reject all thieves including the Chief Looter ‘Mr. Lootall (William Ruto) come August.

The heckling is a huge blow to Ruto who had bragged that he owns Mt. Kenya and that he had conquered the mountain.

The DP went as far as demanding ODM Leader Raila Odinga to seek his permission first before he campaigns in Mt. Kenya as he considered the region his own.

The new development comes even as Ruto is considering Waiguru, Nyoro and Gachagua for the running mate position.

Watch the video below.

