Monday, March 21, 2022 – In most petrol stations, you are likely to find a warning sign cautioning motorists to switch off their cars’ engines when fuelling.

But in most cases, motorists throw caution to the wind and leave the engines running.

If this trending video is anything to go by, every motorist should ensure the engine is switched off when fuelling as indicated on the warning sign.

The chilling video shows the moment a reckless motorist caused a tragic fire accident when refueling his car after he failed to switch off the engine.

The simple mistake would have caused the loss of lives.

Luckily, those who were around the petrol station when the incident happened managed to run for their dear lives.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.