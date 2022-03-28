Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to peddle lies that his deputy, William Ruto, was planning to impeach him immediately after the 2017 Presidential elections.

In a tweet on Monday, Havi, who is contesting the Westlands Parliamentary seat on the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) ticket, said that the call to parliament to impeach President Uhuru was made by LSK and not DP Ruto as he had earlier stated during a three-hour meeting with Kikuyu Elders at State House on Saturday.

According to Havi, the call was prompted by Uhuru’s refusal to swear in 41 judges in violation of the Constitution and Court Orders.

“If I recall, the call to Parliament to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta was made by LSK.

“It was prompted by his refusal to swear in 41 Judges in violation of the Constitution and Court orders. CJ David Maraga and CJ Prof Willy Mutunga SC supported the call. Kenyans deserve the truth,” Havi stated.

