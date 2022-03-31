Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – There was drama at a burial in Mt Kenya after a man who killed his brother to inherit his wealth was buried like a dog.

Instead of mourners giving him a decent burial, they threw his casket into the grave like garbage and cursed him for committing the heinous act.

In the viral video that has sparked reactions on social, media, some of the mourners are heard hurling unprintable insults to the deceased man and celebrating his death.

“Kufa. Useless,” the mourners are heard shouting in the video.

Check this out.

