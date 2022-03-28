Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, March 28, 2022 – This lady has impressed Netizens with her fitness journey.
She has managed to lose 54 kgs in 1 year.
Sharing photos of her fitness journey on social media, she wrote, “It has been a year and I lost 54kgs. I can’t believe this. It wasn’t easy but I did it. Never give up, yes ladies you can do it.
“Life is better when you are fit,”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
