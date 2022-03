Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – The internet has erupted after a photo of a curvy teacher who went to work dressed in a figure-hugging dress went viral.

The dress flaunted her voluptuous figure and left Netizens wondering how male students were able to concentrate in class.

See the viral photo that has sparked reactions online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.