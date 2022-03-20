Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Deputy President William Ruto to stop using the Boda Boda issue to gain political mileage.

This is after the DP incited Boda Boda operators to storm police stations and take their motorbikes which were impounded illegally on Uhuru’s orders and also demand the refund of the money they paid as fines.

While addressing a crowd in Kariobangi, Uhuru told Bada Bodas not to allow themselves to be used by Ruto to cause mayhem ahead of the August polls.

He assured the operators that he will hold a meeting with them to decide on the way forward.

“I know that you have seen what some of the politicians are saying about Boda Boda. Ignore them. I promise that we will hold a meeting soon with some of you so that we can create a framework to respect women and do work in order,” Uhuru stated.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ruto reiterated that the government was wrong for launching a major crackdown against the Boda Boda operators in the country.

The crackdown followed a sexual assault case on a female motorist on Forest Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST