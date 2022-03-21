Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 21 March 2022 – David Murathe’s flamboyant son, Davidson Wakairu, spent his weekend in Watamu where he enjoyed the cool breeze while smoking a cigar.
Wakairu is never afraid to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media despite his father being linked to a multi-billion scandal at KEMSA.
Below are the photos that he posted ‘chopping’ life.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>