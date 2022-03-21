Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 March 2022 – Vocal Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, is married to a youthful Kalenjin lady called Dorothy Jepkurui.

Wamatangi married Dorothy after parting ways with his first wife over irreconcilable differences.

Dorothy comes from a humble background and when she was growing up, she dropped out of school in Form 2 due to lack of school fees and became a house help.

Later on in life, she went back to school and pursued a course in fashion design.

The Senator’s wife, who is in her mid-thirties, is active on TikTok where she shares videos slaying and flaunting her gorgeous figure.

Below are some videos from her Tik-Tok account.

