Thursday, March 31, 2022 – The gruesome murder of Faith Mueni has sent shockwaves across Kikumbo village in Machakos County, with family and friends at a loss about what happened between her and husband Harrison Muiva, on the fateful night he allegedly murdered her.

Faith and Harrison, both auditors, had travelled upcountry to visit their parents last weekend when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Mueni’s body was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat partially slit, right-hand cut in several places, and head with deep panga cuts.

Muiva is said to have escaped after committing the murder and abandoned his car in Emali.

The couple looked okay on social media as seen in the photos below.

