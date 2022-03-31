Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Renowned Kakamega billionaire and business mogul, Cleophas Shimanyula who is famously known as Toto, has said that former Senator Boni Khalwale was paid Ksh 10 million to drop his gubernatorial ambitions.

Last week, Khalwale dropped his Kakamega gubernatorial bid in favor of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Speaking during an interview, Shimanyula stated that Khalwale is just doing business with the people of Kakamega.

He claimed even in 2017, Khalwale was paid Sh3 million to let Cleophas Malala win the Senate seat.

“Let me tell you the truth, Boni Khalwale was offered Sh3 million and was persuaded to let Malala run for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat,” Shimanyula stated.

Shimanyula argued that the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer persuaded Khalwale to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions in favor of Malala so that he does not push for his party leader Musalia Mudavadi to be picked as William Ruto’s presidential running mate.

“Cleophas aliambia Ruto kwamba ukinikazania nipate hii, mimi sitaongea mambo ya Musalia Mudavadi kuwa mgombea mwenza wako tena. Na umemsikia akiongealea mambo ya Mudavadi tena tangu apewe kweli?”

(Cleophas told Ruto that if he granted his wish, he will not continue demanding that Mudavadi gets the running mate slot again)

Earlier this month, Malala had demanded that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi be named the running mate to Deputy President William Ruto for the coming August General Election but has since gone silent on the matter since he met the deputy president at his official Karen residence where the deal was struck.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.