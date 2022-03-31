Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga came under attack yesterday after her stunt against President Uhuru Kenyatta blew back in her face.

Omanga took to social media to call out President Uhuru Kenyatta over the high prices of commodities.

In her tweet, the lawmaker, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said that the prices of basic goods in the country have hit a record high.

She noted that Kenyans were burdened and they could not bear it anymore calling on President Kenyatta’s intervention.

“The prices of basic goods have risen to a historic high since independence. Kenyans can’t bear this huge burden and suffering anymore. Where is the president?” Ms. Omanga posed.

However, her remarks did not go well with a section of netizens who blasted her for the remarks.

A section of netizens said that she was part of the government and therefore should not complain about what she is part of.

They questioned her powers as a senator who sits in the Senate to draft bills meant to remove the burden from Kenyans on various issues.

Omanga’s remarks come after the Deputy President and his Kenya Kwanza alliance previously held a press conference over skyrocketing food prices.

The DP has also previously complained about the economy is in bad shape, promising Kenyans of change if he takes over the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST