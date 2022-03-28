Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has condemned the heckling of Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, at a function in Meru.

Venting on Twitter on Saturday night, Ms. Karua maintained that what happened to the First Lady in waiting was uncalled for as she was invited to the event.

She urged women to refrain from being used by politicians, saying they should listen to everyone before making their decision on where their vote will count.

“Why invite a guest then heckle or boo them? Probably a stage-managed affair for the sole purpose of political zoning which is unacceptable #HeshimaSiUtumwa,” Ms. Karua tweeted.

“We must reject politics of intimidation and thuggery, let everyone market their ideas without let or hindrance #HeshimaSiUtumwa,” Karua added.

Karua was responding to the members of the Catholic Women Association in Meru who heckled and booed Raila’s wife during prayers and refused her to address them despite being invited as the chief guest due to her political inclination.

The crowd booed Ida while she tried to make her remarks prompting the master of ceremony in the event to intervene.

The MC’s efforts were futile as chants continued to fill the air. “I’m a mother like you,” Ms. Odinga remarked as heckles continued.

Karua said that politicians want to be listened to as everyone else desires.

”We all want to be listened to as politicians so why do what you would not done unto you,” she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.