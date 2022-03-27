Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met over 3000 Kikuyu Council elders where he reportedly narrated a plot by his Deputy, William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of impeaching him.

During the ceremony at State House, Nairobi where no woman was allowed, Uhuru told the elders how Ruto plotted to impeach him but he was saved by Raila Odinga who gave him a tip of impeachment plan by his deputy.

As Uhuru’s revelation continues to elicit mixed reactions from politicians and ordinary Kenyans, Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has reacted to the expose.

In a social media message, Wahome said it is unbelievable that the president has resorted to such tactics to win over the Mt Kenya region support, saying that he should forget about receiving support from his backyard.

Wahome said that President Uhuru Kenyatta should stop acting the way he is acting as he is the Head of State and symbol of national unity, further calling him to finish his term and go.

“His excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, that story on William Ruto will not help you to get support from Mt Kenya region. You are our President, stop burning the Country with your propaganda. Unbelievable. Maliza uende,” Wahome tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.