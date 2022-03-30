Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has lambasted Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu over her sustained attacks on him.

For the last two years, Ngilu, who is opposed to Ruto’s presidency in August, has been attacking the second in command on Twitter, terming him as a power-hungry political beast and a patented thief of public money and resources.

But speaking in Kitui County while popularising his presidential bid on Tuesday, Ruto wondered how the county boss balances her duties and the vitriol she always spews on social media against him.

He asked Ngilu to cease attacking him on social media and instead focus the energy on serving her constituents.

“I don’t know how she works. When does she get time to work for you people of Kitui.

“She is always on Twitter abusing William Ruto. I have never responded back.

“Mama Ngilu stop writing about me on Twitter. I will give you Mose’s handle you will be engaging him,” he said.

