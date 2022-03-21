Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka shared intrigues behind the signing of the pact with Azimio La Umoja, adding that the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto planned to scuttle his deal with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo claimed that Ruto’s handlers tried wooing him to the coalition before he joined Raila’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto sent his close friend and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to convince him to join Ruto’s camp.

However, he declined their offer and signed with Azimio La Umoja as he differed politically with the Kenya Kwanza team.

“They sent Wetangula, my friend, but we never met and we are still waiting to meet. If they think they can convince me and if they love this country, I’ll tell them to drop this bid.

“I will look at William Ruto and tell him to drop this bid,” he stated.

Kalonzo stated that he missed Wetangula’s partnership and he is still hopeful that the Ford Kenya leader will join him in Azimio La Umoja.

“I tell you, I miss Wetangula because I have suffered and struggled with him. So don’t be surprised if he joins me. I pray every day and night for Wetangula to leave Kenya Kwanza and join Azimio la Umoja,” Musyoka remarked.

