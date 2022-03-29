Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission hereby invites applications from competent and suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant post:

Job Title: Deputy Commission Secretary/Support Services (1 Post)

IEBC Grade: 2

Division: Support Services

Supervisor: Commission Secretary/CEO

Terms of Service: Contract – 5 years

The Deputy Commission Secretary (Support Services) is one of the principal deputies to the Commission Secretary/CEO in the management of the secretariat, and is responsible for direct supervision of the support functions including human resource and administration, financial services, legal, ICT services and research and development services. A key part of this role is ensuring synergy within the support functions to deliver results.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for the day to day management of the Commission’s support services functions;

Responsible for the management and coordination of the Commission’s support services functions;

Responsible for overseeing the Commission’s financial services in line with the Public Financial Management Act;

Overseeing the Commission’s procurement and warehousing functions and ensure compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations;

Providing strategic direction in the performance of the Commission’s support function and operations and ensure periodic reporting;

Overseeing the internal and external communication function of the Commission;

Working closely with the Commission Secretary/CEO and the Deputy Commission Secretary/Operations to ensure delivery of Commission’s key results;

Coordinate the Commission’s internal and external

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPOINTMENT

Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Law or Public/Business Administration or related field from a recognized university/institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Law or Public/Business Administration or related field from a recognized university/institution;

Minimum of ten (10) years’ relevant experience, five (5) of which must be at the senior management level in a large organization;

Membership to the relevant professional body and in good standing; and

Must have demonstrated a track record in delivering significant strategic initiatives/experience or a strong appreciation of electoral administration of electoral

Must be computer

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Interested applicants are required to submit their application both online and in hard copy. Online applications to be accessed through the IEBC jobs portal https://jobs.iebc.or.ke and the Hard copy applications to include copies of certificates, National ID and testimonials indicating the Job title on the top left corner of the envelope.

Important to note:

Only applicants submitting both physical and online applications will be considered;

Applicants are required to submit integrity clearance certificates from respective statutory bodies;

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website; and

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted ,

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 8th April 2022, and hard copy applications to be addressed to the undersigned:

The Commission Secretary/CEO,

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Anniversary Towers, 6th Floor,

P.O. Box 45371-00100,

Nairobi.