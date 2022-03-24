Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, is over the moon after Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, joined former Prime minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement on Wednesday.

Karua, who addressed a presser at Serena Hotel, said she will personally campaign for Raila whom she termed as a democrat and a man who has interests of Kenyans at heart.

Reacting to Karua joining Azimio, Sabina, who is one of Raila Odinga’s ardent supporters from Mt Kenya, said the Narc Kenya boss will bring undecided voters if she is named as Jakom’s deputy.

“Karua will bring undecided votes to Azimio if she is Raila’s running mate,” Sabina said.

Sabina also congratulated Martha Karua for making a bold decision to join Azimio which she said is the winning team.

“We were waiting for Martha to make her decision, and she did so today, telling Kenyans whose side they could trust.

﻿”I’m overjoyed that we now have the Iron Lady; she’s only strengthened our caucus,” Sabina said.

