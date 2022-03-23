Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Rift Valley, Oscar Sudi, has finally revealed the region that will produce a running mate for the DP in the upcoming election.

Speaking during an interview, Sudi stated the region that will produce Ruto’s running mate has already been settled on.

According to Sudi, the team has already agreed and settled on Mt Kenya as the region that will produce Ruto’s running mate.

He however maintained that Ruto is yet to settle on a specific candidate among his many allies from the region.

“We have agreed as Kenya Kwanza that the running mate slot will go to the mountain. We have, however, not yet settled on who will be picked and it is upon the stakeholders to decide on that,” Sudi stated.

The legislator added they are ahead of their Azimio counterparts and that they will not wait to see who they will pick as their running mate before they (Ruto’s team) can settle on their choice.

“We will not wait for Azimio to pick their running mate before we can settle on ours. We are always ahead of them and we will reveal our choice at the right time,” added Sudi.

He rubbished reports that the UDA Presidential candidate is in a dilemma over the choice of his running mate ahead of the August polls.

The vocal Ruto allied legislator said the entry of ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula into Ruto’s camp has not complicated things for the Kenya Kwanza.

This comes at a time when there has been pull and push among Ruto and Mudavadi allies over the choice of a running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.