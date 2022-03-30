Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – It seems Mt. Kenya no longer recognizes President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s spokesman.

This is according to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who sensationally claimed that Uhuru is frustrated because the Mt Kenya region has defied his succession wish.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua said that recent political moves by President Uhuru are a clear sign of a desperate man.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, the president’s frustration is because the Mt Kenya region has defied his wish to support ODM leader Raila Odinga in the coming August polls.

“I want to say that President Uhuru is beginning to show serious signs of desperation and frustration because his project has come to conclusion, he had assumed that he would give direction to his kinsmen to go in a certain direction and they have defied him,” Gachagua said.

While revisiting the sentiments of President Uhuru that DP Ruto had planned to overthrow him, Gachagua said it was only meant to get some sympathy votes.

“The elders told us the President was desperate and they were asked to help him dismantle the influence of the DP. One selling point from the meeting was telling them that Ruto wanted to impeach him to get sympathy,” Gachagua said.

During the March 26 meeting with about 3,000 elders from the Mt Kenya region, President Uhuru narrated how his deputy planned to impeach him.

The vocal lawmaker affirmed that Mt Kenya residents will vote for DP Ruto in the coming elections irrespective of the difference between him and the president.

“People of Mt Kenya are saying that if the president has a problem with his deputy, that is his personal matter, it has nothing to do with us,” he added.

