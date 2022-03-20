Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, had a rough time selling his gubernatorial ambitions in Meru after he was met with resistance staged by a group of rowdy youths.

His campaign activities were brought to a standstill after the youths chanted slogans friendly to incumbent Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Azimio La Umoja led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The visibly agitated youths told Linturi to his face that Meru belongs to Raila Odinga and Azimio and will never buy anything that Ruto is selling through proxies.

They urged Linturi to join Azimio if he wants to remain relevant or else they will send him into political oblivion come August.

Video footage of the incident showed the youths chanting the slogans as Linturi watches from the rooftop of his car.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Linturi is a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

He is seeking the Meru governor seat on a UDA party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST