Monday, March 28, 2022 – Calls have intensified for the US Government to deport Deputy President William Ruto’s diaspora campaign manager, Mr. Ombori Monari alias Cosmo Choy.

This was after the US-based Kenyan politician insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta with unprintable adjectives in defence of Ruto after the former First Lady attacked the DP.

While condemning the utterances made by Cosmo Choy, Kenyans living in the United States of America urged the US government to revoke his citizenship, a move that would see him deported back to the country.

“We Kenyans living in the USA are pleading with the US government to take immediate action to revoke Cosmas Choy’s Citizenship in America and also to deport him back to Kenya.”

“America has got laws which do not allow any foreigner or immigrant to abuse others,” they said in a statement read by Isaac Newton.

They further accused the Embakasi East parliamentary hopeful of lack of manners, saying he has abused the hospitality and freedom of Kenyans in America.

Newton further called on the Kenyan government to take measures and file charges against Choy who he accused of using America as a sanctuary to insult innocent people in Kenya.

This comes even as Cosmo apologized to the Kenyattas following his gross verbal attack on President Uhuru’s mother.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Choy said that he got carried away when he made the unprintable remarks against Mama Ngina.

“I am here to apologise to the Kenyatta Family, Mama Ngina Kenyatta and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am sorry for the remarks that I made a few days ago. I didn’t mean it,” Choy said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.