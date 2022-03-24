Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, has joined Kenyans in castigating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta after she scolded Kenyans attacking her son.

On Tuesday, Mama Ngina, who spoke in her native Kikuyu language, questioned the upbringing of politicians who insult her son, who happens to be Kenya’s Head of State.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Shollei accused Mama Ngina of doublespeak, alleging the Head of State was also wrong to attack those who disagree with him.

Shollei was referring to the campaigns in the run-up for the 2017 General Election, where she claims the President had called his former foe turned ally, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, all sorts of names.

“She seemed to be defending the President and said that people who talk badly are not raised well.

“I think she needs to be reminded that President Uhuru Kenyatta recently was calling Raila Odinga all sorts of names,” Shollei said.

“So to try and say that the President is the perfect person and well brought up a child that doesn’t say anything negative, we just need to look at the way he behaved at the Jubilee meeting,” she added.

Shollei’s sentiments came hours after Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, also castigated the former First Lady for defending her son and also telling Kenyans to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

