Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s party has been losing supporters to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, especially in the Mt Kenya region as the highly anticipated August 9th General Election approaches.

With less than 140 days to the polls, the Jubilee party leader has embarked on a plan to counter William Ruto’s wave in his backyard.

The Head of State intends to sustain an aspirants’ mobilization bid that would see him welcome back Jubilee defectors who had ditched the outfit for UDA.Apart from funding their campaigns in this year’s General Election, the President has promised aspirants wishing to vie on Jubilee ticket access to some Government privileges.

According to reports, the first in command in his endeavor to restore the Jubilee Party’s lost glory is determined to increase its visibility and ensure leaders who have stuck to the party “feel appreciated and accommodated’’.

The Head of State in a phone call on loudspeaker assured hundreds of Jubilee spirants in Kiambu County not to decamp to rival outfits within the region should they lose in the party primaries slated mid next month.

“It is my appeal to all of you that even after party primaries, irrespective of whether you will have received the ticket to vie for the seats, stand with our house (Jubilee Party),” he said.

While drumming up support for his handshake partner, the President assured all Jubilee Party losers that they will be considered in the next Government that will be formed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“My house as Uhuru is big and will have space for you. I will stand with you and I will be here with you so that we take care of the interests of the community,” Uhuru told the aspirants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST