Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto took his campaigns to the Coast where he incited residents against President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing people in Tana River, Ruto asked residents to reject Azimio La Umoja Movement, saying Uhuru and Raila do not mean well for the region.

According to him, Uhuru and Raila plotted to reduce funding to Coast, saying the two have not been keen to increase funds to counties, particularly in Coast.

“If they come to ask for votes, especially Raila, ask him why he wanted Tana River allocation reduced. Ask him what he wants from you now,” he said.

The DP further asked Coast residents to reject leaders who are supporting Raila in the August polls.

“Some leaders here are supporting people who do not want this county to get more funds. What could be the problem with these people? Perhaps they have been bewitched.”

“Are you telling your leaders you do not need more money? If your leaders have enough money for their families, they should know that it is not the same with you,” Ruto stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who castigated Uhuru and Raila for planning evil against the Coastal people.

