Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for continuously claiming that he made Uhuru Kenyatta the president.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, Ngilu said Ruto should be thankful that President Uhuru gave him a job as his running mate instead of insulting him.

According to the Kitui governor, Uhuru contributed more votes compared to DP Ruto during their union under Jubilee.

Ngilu, who is one of the strong supporters of the ODM leader Raila Odinga, opined that President Uhuru contributed more resources during the Jubilee campaigns than DP Ruto.

“William Ruto chest thumbs how he made Uhuru President, in what sense? Whose votes were more? His or Uhuru’s? Whose campaigning resources were more? His or Uhuru’s?” Ngilu posed.

“Uhuru gave Ruto employment, Ruto should be thanking the president not insulting him,” Ngilu stated.

Remarks by Ngilu come after Ruto sustained attacks on President Uhuru, for supporting the ODM leader in the forthcoming August elections.

Speaking last month in Nyeri, Ruto blasted Uhuru for chasing him and his allies from Jubilee yet they made him the president.

“Even if they are calling us conmen, I want to tell them to have some respect. Have some respect, it is us who made Uhuru President, so respect us,” the second in command said.

He also wondered why the head of state would leave him for Raila Odinga yet he campaigned for him thrice.

“You chased us out of parliamentary committees, called us names such as tanga tanga and thieves, but I want to remind you that we are the ones who stood by you both during the 2013 and 2017 elections,” DP Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.