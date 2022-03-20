Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to frustrate his State House ambition ahead of his August 9 duel with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Friday in Uhuru’s bedroom in Gatundu South, Ruto asked his boss to rethink his decision of backing Raila’s presidential ambitions.

The DP, who has bitterly fallen out with his boss, asked residents of Mutomo in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, to present his case to their son (President Uhuru) on his behalf.

The second in command further urged the President not to use the tactics they previously employed to frustrate his bid.

“Watu wa Mutomo, mumwambie Uhuru, nimesema hata kama ameamua kusaidia mtu ya kutendawili, namuomba asitumie ile kisu nilisaidia yeye kupata kunikata miguu. Mwambie yule unampangia ni yule mliombewa naye hapa Gatundu na mama yake Ngina Kenyatta. Usimuumize (Please tell him that even if he has decided to go and help the ‘Kitendawili man’, I humbly ask him not to use the knife I used to help him get to power, to cut me down to size. Remind him that this Ruto is the one we were prayed for together here in Gatundu by Mama Ngina (Uhuru’s mother),” William Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.