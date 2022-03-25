Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will beat ODM Leader Raila Odinga in round one in the August presidential contest.

This was revealed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who exuded confidence in the DP’s win.

Speaking during an interview, Wahome, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, said that the whole country is behind the Kenya Kwanza team.

She pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is in total control of the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions with a combined 9,223,849 registered voters.

“We are winning this thing first round, early in the morning, the entire Rift Valley, the entire of Mt Kenya and Coast we have 50 percent,” Wahome said.

Wahome, who is touted to be named DP Ruto’s running mate, further dismissed recent polls placing Raila ahead of Ruto, saying they were manipulated in favor of Azimio.

“If you look at polls that have been coming except the last one that was manufactured by people, I don’t know where the star got their data from, that is the only time Raila is reported to have overtaken Ruto overnight,” Wahome stated.

In the recent polls by Radio Africa Group, Raila Odinga emerged as the most preferred presidential candidate at 47.4 percent, while DP Ruto had 43.4 percent.

At the same time, Wahome disputed the suggestion by political pundits that Kenya Kwanza will only win in 15 counties.

“I hear some figures that William Ruto has 15 counties, this is the kind of statements that they are trying to throw there to cause fear on our supporters,”

The outspoken legislature alleged that DP Ruto will defeat Raila in over 32 counties out of the 47 counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST