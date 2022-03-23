Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on a plan to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s wave in his Mt. Kenya backyard.

This follows the spate of defections that have hit the Jubilee Party in recent days, especially in Mt. Kenya, where many leaders have joined Ruto’s camp.

According to sources, Uhuru intends to sustain an aspirant mobilization bid that would see him welcome back Jubilee defectors who had ditched the outfit for that of his estranged deputy president.

Apart from funding their campaigns in this year’s General Election, the president has promised aspirants wishing to vie on Jubilee ticket access to some government privileges.

Uhuru is said to be working around the clock to increase Jubilee Party visibility and ensure leaders who have stuck to the party “feel appreciated and accommodated’’.

In a phone call on loudspeaker, Uhuru assured hundreds of Jubilee aspirants in Kiambu County not to defect to rival outfits within the region should they lose in the party primaries slated mid next month.

“It is my appeal to all of you that even after party primaries, irrespective of whether you will have received the ticket to vie for the seats, stand with our house (Jubilee party),” he said.

While drumming up support for his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, the president assured all Jubilee party losers that they will be considered in the next government that would be formed by the ODM Leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.