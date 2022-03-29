Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has put President Uhuru Kenyatta on the spot for wasting taxpayers’ billions to buy politicians for ODM Leader Raila Odinga instead of feeding hungry and dying Kenyans.

Addressing a rally in Mombasa, Ruto claimed that Uhuru’s government has been spending billions of taxpayer’s money meant for Agriculture to fund Jubilee campaigns, especially in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

According to the DP, the ruling outfit has spent at least KSh1 billion in the past one week to buy back politicians who had decamped to other parties.

“At the time when citizens are dying of hunger in various parts of Kenya, KSh 1 billion has been released to buy politicians to return to Jubilee. Do these people really understand what going hungry means?”

“The biggest shame ever is when a government uses a billion shillings in a month where people are dying of hunger, to buy politicians instead of food for the people,” William Ruto said.

His sentiments were echoed by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa who warned those misusing public funds to buy politicians that their efforts will end up being an exercise in futility.

“You will buy politicians but they cannot buy the people who are eager for change,” Ichung’wa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.