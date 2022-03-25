Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has not seen the last of President Uhuru Kenyatta as far as the August presidential contest is concerned.

This is after it emerged that the president is ready to break the bank just to make Ruto suffer ahead of the election.

In a tweet, renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi sensationally claimed that Uhuru is offering Ruto’s allies a whopping Ksh20 million to defect to ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

The outspoken lawyer compared Uhuru’s Jubilee to a pension fund, saying politicians receiving the money will lose in the upcoming elections.

According to Ahmednasir, those politicians who have little chance of winning in the next election, only need to say they are supporters of DP Ruto and they will be given the cash on the defection.

“My beloved Jubilee is now Kenya’s biggest pension fund. Every politician who has no chance of winning any seat defects to it and collects Ksh 5-20 million (name recognition is critical), and will retire peacefully from politics for the next 5 years.” Ahmednasir wrote on Twitter.

The controversial lawyer joins other Ruto allies who have condemned the government for using public resources to entice Kenya Kwanza aspirants to defect.

Recently, Deputy President William Ruto faulted the Jubilee government for harassing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants, especially in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.