Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered another career-threatening blow in his presidential bid.

This is after his point man in Kubuchai, Bungoma County, Evans Kakai, ditched UDA for the ruling Jubilee Party which is in Azimio La Umoja Movement, whose presidential candidate is ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Kakai unsuccessfully vied for the Kabuchai Parliamentary seat on UDA Party following the death of MP James Lusweti.

He was defeated by Majimbo Kalasinga who vied on Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya ticket. He has since also joined Azimio.

“I have searched my soul and seen that there is light in Jubilee rather than UDA. That is why I have gone back to where my heart belongs,” Kakai stated as he made the switch.

According to him, Mudavadi and Wetangula’s move to join forces with Ruto complicated his political matrix.

With Kakai’s defection, it will be hard for Ruto to get someone who will drive his agenda in the cosmopolitan region.

