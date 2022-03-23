Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is yet to consolidate his Rift Valley support base barely five months to the General Election.

This is after an MP from the region confirmed that he will vote for ODM leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming General Elections.

Speaking during an interview, Tiatty MP William Kamket stunned the interviewer when he declared that he will vote for Raila for the first time in his voting history.

Hailing him as the father of devolution, the MP from Ruto’s stronghold said his support for Raila was motivated by his support for a decentralized system of governance.

He downplayed Ruto’s chances of becoming president in August, saying the DP must first become the official Opposition leader before becoming president.

Kamket, who is also the right-hand man for KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, observed that history has shown that in Kenya, one can only become president after leading the Opposition.

He gave the examples of Jomo Kenyatta, who first fought against the colonialists before becoming president; President Mwai Kibaki, and now Uhuru Kenyatta.

“History has shown that in this country, one cannot become a president before he holds the mantle of official opposition leader. Thinking otherwise will be daydreaming,” he said.

