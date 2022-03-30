Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Spokesperson Emmanuel Talam has landed himself in deep trouble.

This is after he insinuated in his latest tweet that all the female journalists donned in yellow attires are in support of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a photo collage where he paraded the female journalists while reporting news, Talam said, “Media owners’ vs media practitioners…yellow is the colour for and of TV. Hustler nation is real.”

Talam has been vocal in publicizing UDA and defending UDA presidential candidate William Ruto across his social media platforms.

Consequently, he has been criticizing government leaders who support Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja party as well as media houses that are reporting ‘negativity’ on Ruto.

However, angry journalists have asked him not to politicize and publicize UDA using media professionals’ clothing owing that he is a public figure.

‘WRONG and misleading use of images of innocent media professionals. Below the standards of a former reporter and editor. School buses next? Yellow Fever certificates?” Linus Kaikai wrote.

”This is irresponsible, Emmanuel. Even though you now work for a politician, you were once a journalist and you should know better,” Ben Katili wrote.

”Outright profiling. Poses a great risk for colleagues. Unfortunate!” Mwangi Maina wrote.

