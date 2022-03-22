Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – It appears President Uhuru Kenyatta knows more about the outcome of the upcoming General Election in August than most of us.

This is after he asked the Mt Kenya region to be ready for a Raila Odinga presidency because that is coming to pass in August.

Speaking to aspirants from the Mt Kenya region on phone, Uhuru dismissed fears that the ODM leader is unpopular in Mt Kenya.

He urged aspirants not to panic over claims of Raila’s unpopularity in the Mt Kenya region because the tables are soon turning.

“I know the person whom I am telling you to support (Raila Odinga), is definitely going to win,” Uhuru said.

At the same time, he also promised jobs to those who will lose out in the Jubilee nomination in Raila’s government.

“It is my appeal to all of you that even after party primaries, irrespective of whether you will have received the ticket to vie for the seats, stand with our house (Jubilee party).”

“My house as Uhuru is big, the Jubilee Party is big, and even the incoming government is equally big and will have space for you.”

“I will stand with you and I will be here with you so that we take care of the interests of the community,” Uhuru told the aspirants.

President Uhuru’s sense of confidence in Raila’s win comes after his close ally, David Murathe, opined that the ODM leader will win the August polls with or without Mt Kenya votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST